Shevchenko University of Kyiv was included in the Global 2000 world ranking

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and five other Ukrainian research institutions were included in the world ranking of CWUR universities.

Shevchenko University took the 1,472nd rank.

The National Research Center "Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology" took 1,120th rank in the world rankings — in March, the Russian occupiers fired on the institute with "Grad" multiple rocket launchers.

Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is ranked 1,709, the V.M. Glushkov Institute of Cybernetics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is 1,740, Institute for Scintillation Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is 1,898, and N.N. Bogolyubov Institute for Theoretical Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine is 1,899.

In total, CWUR experts estimated about 20,000 institutions. The first places are traditionally at Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.