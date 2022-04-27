The United States and Russia exchanged prisoners: a Russian pilot for an American student

The United States and Russia have exchanged two prisoners: American student Trevor Reed has been replaced by Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

"As a result of a lengthy negotiation process on April 27, 2022, Trevor Reed, a former US citizen convicted in the Russian Federation, was exchanged for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a US court in 2010," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The case of Konstantin Yaroshenko. He is a Russian pilot who was detained in Liberia in 2010 and extradited to the United States on charges of drug smuggling. Within a year, a US court sentenced Yaroshenko to 20 years in prison.

The case of Trevor Reed. In the summer of 2019, he was in Russia. The drunken Reed was then swearing at the two women, and when the police arrived to calm him down, he resisted. In response, security forces used force and put him in a service car. On the way to the station, the American attacked the driver, tore his uniform, and hit his partner. In July 2020, the Golovinsky court in Moscow sentenced Trevor Reed to 9 years in a maximum-security prison.