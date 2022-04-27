In Gaza, a farmer found a statue of the Canaanite goddess aged 4,500 years

In the Gaza Strip, a farmer found a 4,500-year-old stone statue of the ancient goddess of beauty, love, and war, Anat, dating 2,500 BC. This was reported by the BBC.

The discovery was made in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, when a farmer was cultivating a field. The 22 cm high sculpture is made of limestone, with a head but no body, and a snake crown attached to the head, which was used by the gods as a symbol of strength and invincibility. Now the statue of Anat is exhibited in the Gaza Museum, where it will be studied by experts.

The BBC writes that the discovery of this statue is reminiscent of how this area — part of an important trade route for ancient civilizations — was originally a Canaanite settlement.

"Such discoveries prove that Palestine has a civilization and a history, and no one can deny or falsify that history. This is the Palestinian people and their ancient Canaanite civilization", said a spokesman for the Hamas Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.