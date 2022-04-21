Ukrainian IT specialists have created a platform to help small businesses. How it works

Ukrainian IT entrepreneurs have created an online platform KeepGoing, which helps small business owners, as well as people in creative professions who have remained in Ukraine and continue to work.

On the KeepGoing website, Ukrainian entrepreneurs can share their experience during martial law and apply for information, financial or other assistance.

According to project founder Dmytro Serhiyev, KeepGoing operates as

a private fund that will provide financial assistance;

media where small businesses can share experiences, get advice and attract support.

The developers of KeepGoing plan to create a community of entrepreneurs based on the platform, organize expert consultations and training, as well as gather a base of small businesses that need support.