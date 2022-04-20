The Ministry of Digital Transformation has expanded its activities to join the “Diia.City”. Here are the companies that can become residents

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has expanded its activities to enter the "Diia.City" regime to attract more companies.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
"Earlier, we simplified the conditions of residence in the unique legal and tax space "Diia.City ". And now we are expanding our qualified activities so that more companies can enjoy favorable conditions and incentives for intensive development", the statement said.
Now residents of "Diia.City" can be companies related to:
- development, implementation and support of solutions of international card payment systems;
- production of technological products for use in defense, industrial and domestic spheres;
- hosting, in particular cloud data centers.
To become a resident you need to apply online.
- "Diia.City" is a special legal regime for the IT industry, which will create the most powerful IT hub in Ukraine in Central and Eastern Europe. Ukrainians and entrepreneurs from all over the world will have the opportunity to quickly implement the most ambitious business and innovative ideas, as well as effectively implement them.
- There are currently 183 residents in Diia.City. For the period of martial law, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has simplified the terms for joining "Diia.City" for IT companies.