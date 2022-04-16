“Itʼs declining, about 400 cases a day”. Minister Liashko spoke about the situation with the coronavirus in Ukraine

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko spoke about the current situation with coronavirus in Ukraine. After the war, the Ministry of Health stopped publishing statistics, and the topic of the pandemic disappeared from public view.

He told about it on air of a telemarathon.

Liashko stressed that these statistics are incomplete because medical facilities in the combat zone do not have the ability to transmit information.

"In the first week of the war, we registered 4,000 cases a day, then there was a decline to 2,500, in the last week of April we had 400 cases a day," he said.

According to him, the vast majority of people have mild illnesses and do not need to be hospitalized. However, there are cases when people are taken to hospitals with coronavirus.

“People continue to be vaccinated, perhaps not in the quantities we would like. In March, 355,000 people were vaccinated, and in April, 77,000,” Lyashko said.