The State Bureau of Investigation detained the leader of the faction in the Mariupol City Council with the assistance of Russia

Volodymyr Klymenko, the leader of the OPZZh (pro-russian party, banned in Ukraine) faction in the Mariupol City Council, was exposed during an anti-Ukrainian information campaign in support of Russia. Investigators detained him in Odesa, where he fled from Mariupol.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

"This politician has passed a thorny path from the man of Yanukovych, Medvedchuk, Korolevskaya to the leader of the Mariupol faction "Opposition Platform — For Life". He became the mouthpiece of the Kremlin in the east and advocated the restoration of economic ties with Russia. Today, a case against him for encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine is being considered in court", the State Bureau of Investigation said.

Before the full-scale Russian invasion, he wrote on Facebook calling for the overthrow of the Ukrainian government.

According to operative information, the detainee is the former husband of the ex-general prosecutor of Crimea, collaborator Natalia Poklonskaya, who was one of the main figures during the annexation of Crimea.