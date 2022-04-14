The court seized another 154 objects of movable and immovable property of the Medvedchuks family

On April 13, the Lychakiv Court of Lviv arrested 154 more movable and immovable property of the detained deputy Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko.
This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Among the seized property are 26 cars, 30 plots of land, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 17 parking spaces, and a motor yacht. Shares in the authorized capital of 25 companies, the beneficial owners of which are Medvedchuk and Marchenko, were also seized.
- Medvedchuk has been under house arrest since the beginning of the Russian invasion and has been hiding from the police. It was believed that he had fled Ukraine. On March 18, the Lviv court arrested a member of Parliament in absentia.
- On April 7, the estates of Medvedchukʼs wife were searched. Oksana Marchenkoʼs apartments and estates were arrested.
- On April 13, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Medvedchuk, and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on him the same day.
- The Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ivan Bakanov, said that Medvedchuk was planned to be transported to Transnistria and then to Moscow.