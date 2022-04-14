The court seized another 154 objects of movable and immovable property of the Medvedchuks family

On April 13, the Lychakiv Court of Lviv arrested 154 more movable and immovable property of the detained deputy Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

Among the seized property are 26 cars, 30 plots of land, 23 houses, 32 apartments, 17 parking spaces, and a motor yacht. Shares in the authorized capital of 25 companies, the beneficial owners of which are Medvedchuk and Marchenko, were also seized.