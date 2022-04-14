In Kyiv, traffic on both blue and green metro lines is being restored

Tomorrow, April 15, trains will resume their routes n both the blue and green metro lines. The interval of movement on all lines will be reduced to 30 minutes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

On the red line, traffic will be on both tracks between Akademhorodok and Shuliavska stations, and one will run between Shulyavska and Teatralna stations. The movement of trains will be carried out as follows:

red line: from Akademhorodok station to Teatralna station;

blue line: from the station "Heroyiv Dnipra" to the station "Teremky";

green line: from Syrets metro station to Chervonyi Khutir station.

There are interchanges operating:

"Zoloti Vorota" — "Teatralna";

"Ploshcha Lva Tolstoho" — "Palats Sportu".

The train will pass without stopping at Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Klovska stations.