The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk

Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk came under British sanctions.

This was reported on the website of the British government.

All his assets in the United Kingdom are frozen. Sanctions against Medvedchuk have been imposed as part of a new package of restrictive measures against Russia.

The Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation and detained Medvedchuk on April 12. The Peopleʼs Deputy, who had been in hiding all this time, was disguised in the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.