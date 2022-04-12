Johnson is fined for parties during a lockdown

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has been fined for organizing parties in his office in the midst of a lockdown.

This was reported by the BBC.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is also fined. To date, police have issued more than 50 fines for violating anti-coronavirus restrictions on government buildings.

According to British media, during the lockdown on Downing Street, there were several parties with Johnson, which grossly violated the quarantine rules. Because of this, the opposition demanded Johnsonʼs resignation. Sue Gray was commissioned to report, and police launched an investigation. The Prime Minister later apologized for the parties but said he would not resign.