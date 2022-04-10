The Ministry of Education has published a schedule of television broadcasts of lessons for students in 5-11 grades for the next week

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has published a schedule of broadcasts of lessons for students in 5-11 grades on TV channels for the next week (April 11-15).
The Ministry of Education reported about it on the website.
TV lessons will be available both on national TV channels and on the online TV platforms MEGOGO, Kyivstar TV, 1 + 1 video, sweet.tv, and volia.tv. They will also be shown on the Youtube channel "Osvitoria", and some are duplicated on the Facebook page of the ministry.
Ukrainian language classes will be broadcast on April 11, mathematics on April 12, history of Ukraine on April 13, Ukrainian language on April 14, and mathematics on April 15.
- Pixel Childrenʼs TV Channel will broadcast lessons for 5th graders at 10 am and for 6th graders at 11 am.
- 1 + 1 media will broadcast lessons for 7th grade from 10 am, for 8th grade from 11 am, and for 11th grade from 12 pm.
- Regional channels of "Suspilne" will broadcast lessons for 9th grade at 10 am, and for 10th grade at 11 am.