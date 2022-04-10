The Ministry of Education has published a schedule of television broadcasts of lessons for students in 5-11 grades for the next week

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has published a schedule of broadcasts of lessons for students in 5-11 grades on TV channels for the next week (April 11-15).

The Ministry of Education reported about it on the website.

TV lessons will be available both on national TV channels and on the online TV platforms MEGOGO, Kyivstar TV, 1 + 1 video, sweet.tv, and volia.tv. They will also be shown on the Youtube channel "Osvitoria", and some are duplicated on the Facebook page of the ministry.

Ukrainian language classes will be broadcast on April 11, mathematics on April 12, history of Ukraine on April 13, Ukrainian language on April 14, and mathematics on April 15.