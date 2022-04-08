The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 19,000 Russian servicemen have already been killed in Ukraine

As of April 8, Russiaʼs troops have lost 19,000 people killed in the war with Ukraine, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Enemy losses in equipment for the entire period of the war are as follows: 700 tanks, 1,891 armored combat vehicles, 333 artillery systems, 108 multiple rocket launchers, 55 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 150 aircraft, 135 helicopters, 1,361 units of motor vehicles, 7 ships and boats, 76 tanks with fuel, 112 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 25 units of special equipment and 4 launchers of operational and tactical missile systems.