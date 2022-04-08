To date, 10 humanitarian corridors are planned

As of today, April 8, 10 humanitarian evacuation corridors are planned, said the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

Five corridors to Zaporizhzhia are from the cities of Mariupol (by own transport), Berdiansk (by own transport and buses), Tokmak (by own transport and buses), Melitopol (by own transport), and Enerhodar (by own transport).

Five more corridors to Bakhmut: from the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Rubizhne, and Hirske.