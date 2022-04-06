Along 11 humanitarian corridors, people will be evacuated to Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia today

As of today, April 6, along 11 humanitarian corridors, it is planned to evacuate people.

This was announced by the Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

To Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol by own transport, from Berdiansk by own transport and buses, from the city of Tokmak by own transport and buses, from the city of Enerhodar by own transport, from the city of Huliaypole by own transport (the city will receive humanitarian aid), from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia by own transport (also the humanitarian aid will arrive).

There will be corridors to Bakhmut from the cities of Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Popasna, Hirske, and Rubizhne.