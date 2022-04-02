The Minister of Digital Transformation together with Elon Musk plans to build ground station Starlink in Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to build Starlink ground station together with Elon Musk in Ukraine after Ukraine wins the war.

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov told about it.

He also added that Ookla has provided access to data from the speedtest.net resource, which allows tracking the speed of the Internet in Ukraine.

"Such information helps us find out in which regions we need to respond quickly to communication problems," the minister explained.

He added that thanks to Ookla, MoDT receives data on Internet quality indicators from Starlink. They show that the quality of the Internet from Starlink in eastern Ukraine is worse than in the west.

"This can be explained by the fact that Ukraine does not have its own Starlink ground station. The nearest stations are in Poland, Lithuania and Turkey, "Fedorov explained. That is why it is planned to build a ground station in Ukraine.