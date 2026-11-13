Babel sources: Europe has a shortage of “Patriot” missiles and is looking for a way to compensate countries for supplies to Ukraine

Europe has a shortage of interceptor missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems. Manufacturers are ramping up production of the ammunition, but production is not keeping up with demand and existing stocks are dwindling.

An EU official familiar with this issue told a Babel correspondent about this on condition of anonymity.

According to him, the problem is not only that Ukraine needs more missiles to protect itself from Russian attacks. The shortage of interceptors is also felt by European countries themselves, which must replenish their own stocks and at the same time look for opportunities to help Ukraine.

The official noted that missile production is gradually increasing, but this is not yet enough to meet demand. Itʼs because of this, the European Union continues to call on countries that have the necessary resources to transfer additional interceptors to Ukraine.

According to Babelʼs interlocutor, future arms purchases may make it possible to reconsider the priority of supplies. In particular, this concerns the possibility of compensating countries for the missiles they transfer to Ukraine and taking this into account during the further distribution of arms.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.