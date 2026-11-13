Interior Minister: Two police officers involved in the “Carthage” case will be dismissed from the police force in the near future

Two police officers involved in the NABU and SAPO "Carthage" case will soon be dismissed from the police. An internal investigation is also underway against them.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

According to him, both police officers have already been suspended from duty and an internal investigation has been launched against them. These are the deputy head of the Strategic Investigations Department and an employee of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, who are suspected of a criminal offense.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs learned about the involvement of its employees in the case on the day when NABU and SAPO published details of the operation.

A new episode in the “Carthage” case

On November 4, anti-corruption authorities reported that they had uncovered another criminal group as part of Operation “Carthage". According to them, its members were involved in fraudulent call centers, drug trafficking, counterfeiting euros, abduction, and beating people to order, and other crimes.

In addition, the investigation mentions that one of the members of the group cooperated with representatives of the Russian FSB. He appears in the records as “Mexican”.

According to law enforcement officers, he is the head of the Russian drug cartel “Khimprom” and a Russian citizen. It was he who expanded the influence of the drug cartel in Ukraine and abroad.

According to the investigation, current high-ranking officials of SBU, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the National Police, and representatives of the criminal environment were involved in the criminal activity.

On November 5, law enforcement officers reported suspicions to five members of the organization. The suspicions were received by the following: