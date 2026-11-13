Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky — the first president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy — has died

Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky — the first president of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, Hero of Ukraine — died at the age of 79.

This was reported on the page of the National University "Kyiv-Mohyla Academy".

Bryukhovetsky was a literary critic, journalist, teacher, public figure, and one of the founders of the Peopleʼs Movement of Ukraine.

In 1991, when Ukraine gained independence, it was Bryukhovetsky who initiated the revival of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy and became its first president.

Under his leadership, Mohylyanka became one of the first Ukrainian universities to adopt a Western model of education. In 1996, the first masterʼs programs in Ukraine were opened there, and in 2008, a Doctoral School with structured programs for training Doctors of Philosophy (PhD) was established.

Bryukhovetsky also advocated university autonomy, student self-government, and the development of Ukrainian-language education. Under his leadership, the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy actively participated in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

"The loss of Vyacheslav Bryukhovetsky is irreparable for the Kyiv-Mohyla community and all of Ukraine. But his lifeʼs work lives on — in the university he revived, in the people he united and inspired, in the values he defended, and in the future for which he worked," the academy noted.

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