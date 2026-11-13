Darth Vaderʼs lightsaber from the movie “Star Wars” sold at auction for almost $5 million

The lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi was sold at auction for $4.875 million. It was used in one of the most famous scenes in the film saga, where Vader tells Luke Skywalker, "I am your father".

This is reported by the Associated Press.

The auction was organized by Heritage Auctions as part of the Ultimate Star Wars Auction. According to the organizers, this is a record amount for any item from the Star Wars franchise sold at auction.

It also sets a new record for the cost of a Star Wars prop used in filming. The previous record was set in July, when Luke Skywalkerʼs lightsaber, along with a model of his severed hand, sold for $3.75 million.

The auction also featured props from all nine Star Wars episodes and other film and television projects. In total, 27 more lightsabers were presented at the auction.