Mississippi elects first Democratic senator in nearly 80 years

In the US, Democrat Scott Colom won a Senate seat in Mississippi, a state that has been dominated by Republicans for decades. He will also become the first black senator from the state since the late 19th century.

The Associated Press writes about this.

Сolom defeated incumbent Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who had held the seat since 2018. The result was announced on November 11 after several days of counting the votes. Hyde-Smith had already conceded defeat and congratulated her opponent.

Colomʼs victory was historic for Mississippi. The last time the state elected a new Democratic senator was in 1947. That time, a politician who supported racial segregation — the separation of people based on skin color — won.

Mississippi has the largest proportion of black people of any American state, but local politics have been largely controlled by white conservatives for generations.

Colom (43) works as a local prosecutor. Interestingly, in 2022, then-US President Joe Biden nominated Colom to the position of federal judge, but it was Hyde-Smith who blocked his appointment.

During the campaign, he criticized President Donald Trumpʼs economic policies, including tariffs and a war with Iran that has raised gas prices. After winning, Сolom pledged to represent all Mississippians, regardless of their political affiliation, and to work to improve their lives.

The Democratʼs victory was congratulated by Senate party leader Chuck Schumer and former US President Bill Clinton, who supported Colom during the campaign.

The result of the Mississippi election was part of a broader defeat for Republicans in the midterm elections to the US Congress, which took place on November 3. Donald Trumpʼs party lost ground in several states where its candidates had previously won.

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