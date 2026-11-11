The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on new rules for evaluating the work of prosecutors

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading draft law No. 16144 on new rules for evaluating the work of prosecutors.

This is stated in the billʼs card.

236 MPs voted for the document. The draft law was developed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to fulfill obligations to the European Union.

The document proposes to introduce uniform rules for evaluating the work of prosecutors and selecting candidates for management positions. It also defines the requirements for members of the commissions that will conduct the selection.

It is proposed to transform the Prosecutorsʼ Council of Ukraine into an independent body of prosecutorial self-government. It will have its own secretariat and more powers.

The bill also proposes to expand the list of measures that can be applied to prosecutors for violations and more clearly define what they can be held accountable for.