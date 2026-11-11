FT: France wants to agree with Germany rules for missile strikes on Russia in case of war due to risk of nuclear escalation

France wants to agree with Germany on a plan for how Berlin will use long-range missiles in the event of a war with Russia, due to the risk of nuclear escalation from the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

According to sources, French officials are in talks with German officials to reconcile Germany’s doctrine on the use of long-range missiles with France’s nuclear doctrine. One French official claims that a conventional attack on Russia could result in a “nuclear response”.

This comes as the Baltic and European countries are also strengthening their long-range weapons arsenals. In particular, Germany is developing and manufacturing missiles with ranges from 500 km to 2 000 km. By the end of 2030, Berlin plans to spend €780 billion on defense.

France fears that the concept of "advanced deterrence" will make Moscow hold Paris responsible for strikes by European partners. Berlin supports common rules for the use of long-range weapons.

One option is a joint statement by Germany, France and Great Britain. London clarifies that the targets of such strikes are military facilities, command centers, logistics and weapons factories, and not government buildings or nuclear facilities.

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Ingo Gerhartz emphasizes that the decision on such strikes must be coordinated with the allies, because Moscow may perceive the actions of one country as an operation of the entire Alliance.

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