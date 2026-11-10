Large-scale road accidents occurred in Bulgaria. Dozens of cars were destroyed, 11 people were killed, almost 50 were injured

In Bulgaria, two large-scale accidents involving dozens of cars occurred on the Trakia highway near the city of Yambol. According to preliminary data, 11 people were killed and 48 injured. Approximately 70 cars were damaged.

BTA writes about this.

The accidents occurred due to thick fog, wet roads and the speed of vehicles in such weather conditions. Traffic on the highway was blocked in both directions. It will be restored after all damaged vehicles are evacuated.

One of the accidents occurred at the 289th kilometer of the Trakia highway in the direction of Burgas, the other at the 294th kilometer, near the Zimnitsa interchange in the direction of Sofia.

Experts have already taken samples of the asphalt surface at the accident site to check its condition. According to a member of the board of the Bulgarian Road Infrastructure Agency Ventsislav Angelov, preventive repairs were carried out on this area two years ago — the traffic lane was asphalted.

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