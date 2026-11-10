The EU dismantled an entire power plant to give it to Ukraine. Now itʼs preparing new aid for energy and transport

The European Commission is preparing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and other channels. In particular, the supply of equipment for energy and transport infrastructure, bridges and railways is being considered.

This was reported by European Commission spokeswoman Eva Hrncirova at a briefing in Brussels, reports Babel.

According to her, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, Ukraine is already receiving generators, transformers, and equipment for energy infrastructure. In particular, the European Union dismantled an entire power plant to transfer it to Ukraine and use the equipment to restore energy infrastructure.

On November 9, European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib discussed Ukraineʼs needs with Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. These include energy, transport, logistics, bridge and rail infrastructure, as well as public transport equipment. They are scheduled to hold another conversation on November 10.

"We are already expecting a detailed assessment of what exactly is needed and where in Ukraine. And then, on this basis, we will be able to prepare the technical aspects and deliver the assistance that Ukraine has requested," the spokeswoman said.

Separately, Hrncirova reported that since the start of the full-scale war, the EU has allocated almost €1.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This year, the total amount of such aid is about €200 million.