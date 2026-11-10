Denmark to provide Ukraine with new €643 million military aid package and energy funds

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen reported that the country will provide Ukraine with a new military assistance package of 4.8 billion kroner (€643 million).

DR writes about this.

This is the 32nd military aid package to Ukraine. Denmark will also provide additional assistance in the form of emergency grant support of 150 million kroner ( € 20 million) for energy.

Meanwhile, President Zelensky and his team have arrived in Denmark to meet with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Danish parliamentarians, and leading defense companies.

In addition, the Ukrainian team is scheduled to have an audience with King Frederik X and separate meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland.