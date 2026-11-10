The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on Ukraineʼs accession to the Single Euro Payments Area. What does this mean

The Verkhovna Rada has supported as a basis draft law No. 14327-d, necessary for Ukraineʼs accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA). This will bring the Ukrainian payment system closer to European standards.

This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

249 MPs voted in favor. This document allows Ukrainians to make international transfers in euros faster, without unnecessary fees, and according to uniform rules for all SEPA member countries.

This document also strengthens control over the transparency and integrity of the owners of financial institutions.