Former head of the port of Chornomorsk sentenced to 10 years in prison for a bribe of $250 000

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has sentenced the former acting head of the state port "Chornomorsk" in the Odesa region to 10 years in prison. He was detained back in 2020 for taking a bribe of $250 000.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) on November 10.

The investigation does not name the convicted person, but at the time of the crime, this position was held by Ihor Shevchenko.

The court found that the official received $250 000 from a private company for approving a plan to exit bankruptcy. The company wanted to attract an investor and resume work at the port, but for this it needed the consent of the creditorsʼ committee, which included the port of Chornomorsk. For approving this plan and other actions, the port manager received a bribe.

The court sentenced him to 10 years in prison with confiscation of all his property. He was also banned from holding certain positions for three years.

After the verdict was announced, the court changed the preventive measure from bail to detention. The convict was taken into custody right in the courtroom. The verdict will enter into force in 30 days, unless it is appealed.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.