The government has approved uniform rules for identifying the bodies of deceased military and civilians. What will change

The Government of Ukraine has approved uniform rules for identifying the bodies of deceased military and civilians.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

Now all teams will work according to the same rules for examining bodies, forensic examinations, collecting biological samples, and documentation.

A unified system of coding bodies and samples is also being introduced. This should help to keep more accurate records and avoid losing data necessary for identifying the deceased.

The draft state budget for 2027 has allocated UAH 600 million for forensic medical examination. In particular, it will be used to purchase equipment for regional bureaus.

Former Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying bodies is complicated by their condition. In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of one person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

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