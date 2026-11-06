Instead of sick leave, participation in “MasterChef”: the State Bureau of Investigation declared the suspicion to a military woman

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to a senior lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who instead of receiving treatment participated in the filming of "MasterChef". According to the investigation, for several months she did not perform her official duties, but received military payments.

This was reported by the press service of the Bureau.

SBI does not mention her name, but according to information from open sources, it is clear that it is about Viktoria Kuznetsova.

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According to the investigation, the servicewoman was officially supposed to be receiving inpatient treatment at one of the military medical facilities from April to August 2025. However, most of this time she was actually outside the hospital: she traveled to Kyiv, Kharkiv, and the Odesa region, took care of personal matters, and starred in a cooking show.

The military unit command believed that the officer was receiving treatment, so it continued to pay her financial support. According to the investigation, she was paid UAH 250 000.

The woman is charged with evasion of military service and fraud (Part 4 of Article 409 and Part 3 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

SBI is also investigating whether medical facility officials helped to draw up documents about inpatient treatment without the patient actually being in the hospital. Investigators are identifying possible accomplices.

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