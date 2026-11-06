Young Orban could have written denunciations on his army comrades for communist intelligence services. Former Hungarian PM says he saw them

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in his younger years, likely collaborated with the communist regimeʼs secret services and wrote denunciations against his colleagues.

Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Pani writes about this in his investigation, citing the testimony of former Hungarian Prime Minister Miklós Német, who headed the government in 1988-1990.

On March 30, 2026, Német said that in March 1990, shortly before the first free parliamentary elections, then-Defense Minister Ferenc Karpati showed him three original intelligence reports, handwritten and allegedly signed by Orbán.

According to Német, the documents concerned Orbánʼs comrades in military service in the city of Zalaegerszeg. In particular, there was information about their behavior, political and religious views, as well as sexual orientation.

At the same time, the former prime minister admitted that he could not verify the authenticity of the documents, handwriting, and signatures, although he assumes that they belong to Orban. After the meeting, Németh returned the report to the defense minister and did not keep copies for himself.

The documents later disappeared. According to Nemet, shortly before Karpati’s death in 2013, he asked him about the fate of the reports. Karpaty replied that they had ended up with Géza Ştefán, a former head of Hungarian military counterintelligence who had been trained by the KGB in Moscow.

According to Pani, Stefan collected compromising material on representatives of the Hungarian political, business and security elite. After his death in 2009, the documents from the safe disappeared. Where they are now is unknown. The journalist also investigates the version that compromising materials on Orban could end up in Russia and be used by the Kremlin to influence him. However, there is no confirmation of this.

Orban himself denies collaborating with communist intelligence services. On November 3, he posted documents from the 1980s on Facebook and said that he had been recruited during his military service, but that he had refused. According to the prime minister, intelligence services then monitored him, his wife, and other opposition activists.

In September 2026, Német submitted his written statement and other materials from the communist period to the Historical Archives of the Hungarian State Security Service. Journalist Pani received permission to publish the statement.