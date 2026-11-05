Slovak media reported a fight in a hotel between Ukrainian Air Force servicemen. Ignat denied it

Slovak media reported that two Ukrainian Air Force servicemen allegedly fought in a hotel in the city of Trenčín. One of them died on the way to the hospital. The Air Force called this information fake.

This was stated in a comment to Babel by the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat.

According to him, Ukrainian Air Force servicemen do not undergo training in Slovakia, nor are there any other Ukrainian aviation personnel there. However, he clarified that many Ukrainian servicemen undergo training in other countries.

Among the Slovak media outlets that reported the information, citing sources, were Nový Čas and Pluska. The police in Trenčín, Slovakia, reported the incident.

However, they did not specify the nationality of the men or whether they were military personnel. According to them, there was a conflict between the men. The alleged attacker was arrested.

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