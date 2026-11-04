Politico: Musk spent a record $446 million to support Republicans in the US elections — almost all of these candidates were defeated

American billionaire Elon Musk spent approximately $446 million supporting Republican candidates in the US midterm elections. However, almost all of the candidates Musk supported in different states were defeated.

Politico writes about this.

In particular, he directed more than $200 million to the election campaigns of candidates from Texas, including Ken Paxton, who ran for Senate from Texas, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran for governor in Ohio.

As journalists specify, the election results may complicate the implementation of Muskʼs plans to build data centers in Texas. Previously, the development of this industry was actively supported by state Governor Greg Abbott, who lost the election to Democrat Gina Hinojosa.

In addition, after the Democratsʼ victory, Musk may come under the close scrutiny of the US Congress. Already, Democratic Party representatives are talking about summoning the heads of the largest technology companies to hearings and checking their activities.

According to preliminary results of the midterm elections to the US Congress, Democrats have won a majority in both chambers. In the House of Representatives, they have won 228 seats, Republicans — 139. At least 218 seats are needed for a majority. In the Senate, Democrats will win at least 54 seats, Republicans — 44. 51 seats are enough to control the chamber.

What is known about the US midterm elections?

The midterm elections in the United States were held on November 3, 2026. Americans elected all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 senators, as well as governors in 36 states.

The results of these elections affect which ruling party controls Congress for the next two years. If the opposition party wins a majority in one or both chambers, the opposition can make it more difficult for the president to pass laws and increase control over his administration. In this case, it is the Democrats who oppose Republican Trump.

The vote count in the US is done separately in each state, so there is no single deadline for announcing the final results. This process will take from several days to several weeks, The Gurdian wrote.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.