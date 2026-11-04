Britain allocates over $470 000 to develop Ukrainian language exam program in schools

Britain is allocating more than $470 000 to develop a GCSE Ukrainian language exam program in schools. It is planned to be introduced in 2028.

This is reported by The Guardian, citing a statement by British Education Minister Georgia Gould.

According to Gould, the development of such an exam is one of the requests of the Ukrainian government, as well as a demand from the Ukrainian community and young people in Britain. A grant will be allocated for the development of the program, and it will be created by the AQA examination commission.

Gould also apologized to Ukrainian schoolchildren who were forced to choose Russian for exams.

“So many students were forced to choose Russian. I really feel sorry for them that they are in this situation. It is very important that they now have the opportunity to take the GCSE Ukrainian language exam,” she said.

Back in 2024, the Ministry of Education of Ukraine appealed to British colleagues due to the lack of a Ukrainian language exam. The Guardian told the story of 19-year-old Ukrainian Kateryna Endeberia, who, after moving to Britain, stated that college teachers insisted on learning Russian.

GCSE (General Certificate of Secondary Education) is a general certificate of secondary education in Britain. These are qualifying exams that British schoolchildren usually take at the age of 15-16 after completing the main stage of secondary education.

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