“[It] satisfies the requests of the Russians.” The “Azov” commander Prokopenko commented on the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

The commander of the “Azov” group of troops Denys Prokopenko (call sign “Redis”) called the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka a provocation that discredits the Ukrainian military and plays into Russiaʼs hands.

He said this in a video message late on the evening of November 2.

Prokopenko emphasized that all units of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov" are on the front line, and he himself is constantly at the front together with the military. At the same time, according to the commander, people who do not serve in the army and do not help the Defense Forces are "engaging in sabotage in the rear" and creating a favorable image for Russia.

He emphasized that the Russian Federation is interested in a split between Ukrainian society and the military, destabilizing the situation, and discrediting the military.

"What is happening in the information space around the topic of the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka satisfies all these requests of Russians. Our state is waging a difficult bloody war for its existence. In this situation, it is necessary to either defend the country at the front or help the front in the rear, and not to arrange provocations and play into the hands of the enemy," Prokopenko said.

He added that “Azov” will continue to carry out combat missions and "will not allow anyone to defame the honor of the Ukrainian army".

What happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

On the afternoon of November 2, clashes broke out near a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv. Prior to this, claims were spread on social media that people were allegedly being illegally detained and tortured inside. The police denied this, as well as information about the deceased.

The National Guard later explained that the building was a temporary deployment point for the 14th Assault Regiment of the National Guard, which is part of the 1st Corps "Azov". Mobilized soldiers were being prepared for deployment to training centers, as well as soldiers who had voluntarily left the unit and were waiting for further deployment. Four soldiers were taken to the National Guard medical center.

In the evening, the situation escalated again: shots rang out near the house, people threw stones at windows, lit smoke bombs and firecrackers, and tried to overturn the bus. The National Guard promised to conduct an official investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivnenko and the head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov arrived at the scene. In particular, Budanov found a boy there who said he was 14 years old and had come to the scene with his friends.