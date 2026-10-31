Two ambassadors in Poland resigned due to the situation with the Constitutional Tribunal. How the Polish Foreign Ministry reacted

Polish Ambassador to Romania Pawel Soloch and Ambassador to China Jakub Kumoch are resigning due to the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal.

Jakub Kumoch wrote that due to the events in the country he could no longer fulfill his duties and asked for a recall. Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to his statement and said it was “unprofessional”.

At the same time, Pawel Solokh reported an attempt to illegally seize the Constitutional Court, due to which he also ceases to perform his duties as ambassador.

What preceded

On the evening of October 30, Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrovska declared the suspision to the Chairman of the Constitutional Tribunal Bohdan Svechkovsky and his deputy Bartholomew Sohansky, for blocking the work of the court, taking over the leadership.

At the same time, Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek filed five applications to lift the immunity of Swieczkowski and Sochanski. Due to this, opposition leader Jarosław Kaczyński accused the government of attacking the tribunal, while Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared the rule of law to be restored.

Protests by supporters of the Law and Justice party broke out outside the tribunal building. Law enforcement officers detained three people and increased security in the area after they attempted to break through the fence and throw objects at police officers.

On the night of October 31, President Nawrocki cut short his visit to Senegal, returned to Warsaw, and personally entered the tribunal building. He told Korwin-Piotrowski and her colleagues that he did not recognize their authority, while Judge Maciej Berek reported the presidentʼs use of physical force against the judges. In the morning, Nawrocki left the premises.

After this, Polish President Karol Nawrocki called for urgent consultations with parliamentary forces.

The conflict over the tribunal is part of a long-running standoff between Tuskʼs government and the conservative Law and Justice party, which ruled Poland from 2015 to 2023. After winning the 2023 election, Tuskʼs coalition promised to reverse changes to the judicial system introduced by the previous government.

However, President Nawrocki, who is close to the Law and Justice party, is blocking some of these steps. In particular, he refused to swear in five judges of the Constitutional Tribunal, who were elected by parliament.

Swieczkowski, who was appointed under the previous government, did not allow them to work. Anna Korwin-Piotrowska was among these judges.

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