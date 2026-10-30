The State Bureau of Investigation has detained 5 TRC employees in Bukovyna. They are suspected of torturing mobilized people and taking bribes

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has detained the head of the Chernivtsi District TRC department and four of his subordinates. They are suspected of abducting and torturing men who were forced to agree to mobilization, as well as extorting bribes.

This is reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the investigation, in Kitsman, conscripts were forcibly detained on the streets, beaten, and tortured in the TRC building to force them to agree to mobilization.

Among the documented cases is an incident in early February 2026. During detention, a man was shot in the leg with a traumatic weapon. He was taken to the TRC, where he was not provided with medical care and instead forced to remove the bullet from the wound himself.

Investigators also established the probable abducting of a man on September 30. According to the investigation, he was tracked down due to a personal conflict with TRC officials and forcibly dragged into a car. The victim is a participant in hostilities who defended Kyiv, Irpin, and Bakhmut.

In addition, according to the investigation, the officials demanded and received €5.5 thousand from the conscript for his release after detention.

In total, SBI documented one case of kidnapping, four cases of alleged torture, and bribery.

All five suspects were detained on October 21. They were informed of suspicions under several articles. The most severe punishment for them is up to 12 years in prison.

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