Ukraine imposes sanctions against developers of Russian analogue “Starlink” and 39 shadow fleet vessels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on new sanctions against Russian companies and citizens involved in the creation of the “Rassvet” satellite system, as well as against 39 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

The first package of sanctions includes 10 companies and 19 Russians working on the launch of the “Rassvet” system. Russia plans to use it to create its own low-orbit satellite network, similar to “Starlink”.

According to the Presidentʼs Office, they want to use the system, in particular, for commanding troops, as well as for real-time guidance and control of strike drones, including Shaheds, and missiles.

Among the companies subject to sanctions are “Bureau 1440”, which develops and coordinates the Rassvet project, as well as the related “Labs 1440” and FAB “Rassvet”. The latter is engaged in the development of low-orbit communication satellites and subscriber terminals.

Sanctions were also imposed on the Belarusian enterprise “Aerocosmic Devices” and a number of Russian companies that supply equipment, electronic components, optical and telecommunications systems, or produce parts for space technology. These include “5C Group”, “Aquamash”, “El-Optics”, “Elesar Group”, and “Small Spacecraft”.

In a separate decision, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 39 vessels of the Russian shadow fleet. They sail under the flags of Russia and 11 other countries, including Panama, Liberia, the Marshall Islands, Zimbabwe, and Barbados.

These vessels transport Russian oil, petroleum products, and gas condensate to China, India, Egypt, Turkey, and other countries. For example, the tanker Vasily Dinkov made 15 shipments in the first half of 2026 alone, carrying about 726,000 tons of Russian crude oil.

Some of the vessels are already under sanctions by the EU, the UK, the US, Canada, Switzerland and Australia. Ukraine plans to share information about the remaining vessels with its partners so that they too can be subject to international restrictions.