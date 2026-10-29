Actor Patrick Stewart, known for his roles in “Star Trek” and “X-Men”, has died

British actor Patrick Stewart has died at the age of 86. He was known for his role as Jean-Luc Picard in the TV series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and the feature films of the franchise. The actor also played Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" film series.

The actorʼs death was reported on his social media account X.

Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles. The statement said he had Alzheimerʼs disease and dementia with Lewy bodies.

The British actor began his career at the age of 18. He only gained widespread fame after he was cast at the age of 47 in the TV series “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, which ran from 1987 to 1994 and was a continuation of the original “Star Trek” series of the 1960s. Stewart continued his acting career even after he turned 80.

He played Picard not only in 176 episodes over the seriesʼ seven seasons, but also in several films in the “Star Trek” franchise, as well as in the later streaming series “Star Trek: Picard”, which began airing in 2020, when the actor was 79 years old.

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