Poland plans to tighten rules for obtaining citizenship

The Polish government proposes to tighten requirements for foreigners who want to obtain Polish citizenship.

RMF24 writes about this.

The changes are explained by the increase in the number of foreigners in Poland, in particular Ukrainians who arrived due to the war. The current citizenship law was adopted back in 2009.

According to the governmentʼs proposal, applicants for citizenship will have to pass a Polish knowledge test and confirm their knowledge of the Polish language at level B2 instead of the current B1. They will also be required to declare their loyalty to the Republic of Poland.

In addition, the government proposes that foreigners confirm that their main place of residence and tax residence is in Poland, as well as document their minimum income, its sources, and the legal basis for using the housing.

At the same time, the government proposes to expand the grounds for mandatory refusal to grant citizenship, in particular in cases of threat to state security or public order.

In addition, the government wants to abolish the simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship and allow the cancellation of a decision on citizenship without a time limit if it was obtained fraudulently. Consideration of the draft law by the Council of Ministers is tentatively scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

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