Estonia plans to build approximately 150 bunkers on the border with Russia

In the Estonian county of Ida-Virumaa, which borders Russia, there are plans to build approximately 150 bunkers as part of the creation of the Baltic Defense Belt.

This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Martin Härem during an information hour in parliament, ERR reports.

One hundred of them will be located on state land, and about 50 more on municipal or private plots. At the same time, the minister noted that there are currently no large-scale plans for the state to acquire large territories along the border.

According to Herem, building bunkers on private land will require negotiations with the owners. Possible solutions include compensation for inconvenience, leasing or buying out the land.

Härem also announced that the Ministry of Defence has approved a new youth policy for the next four years. It includes drone flying lessons and an increase in the number of national defence topics in basic schools. According to the minister, these measures will cover all of Estonia, not just Ida-Virumaa County.