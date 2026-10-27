Ukrainian company launches first satellite for future independent communications network

The Ukrainian company HIMERA, together with the Danish “GomSpace Group”, launched the first test satellite of the future independent Ukrainian communications network into orbit.

This was reported by the company HIMERA.

The OBRIA NANO device was launched on October 1, 2026 as part of the “SpaceX Transporter-18” mission. HIMERA stated that they have already started operating the satellite as part of the OBRIA initiative.

Its goal is to create its own satellite network, diversify Ukraineʼs communication channels, and reduce strategic dependence on external infrastructure.

The next stage of the project is to localize the production of satellites and ground terminals in Ukraine. This will allow developing our own satellite communication technologies and gradually increasing Ukrainian production capabilities.