The government allowed affected businesses and digital infrastructure operators to lease state property without an auction

The government has simplified the leasing of state and municipal property for enterprises that have suffered from Russian aggression, as well as for companies that provide digital infrastructure. They will be able to lease premises without an auction.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The changes should help affected businesses find new premises and resume operations more quickly.

Cloud and data center service providers, government agencies, local governments, state and municipal enterprises and institutions will also be able to rent premises without an auction.

The simplified procedure will also apply to providers of electronic communications networks and services that host network infrastructure.

Business losses from the war this year total $7.7 billion. The Russians have destroyed or significantly damaged more than a million square meters of real estate, including warehouses and logistics facilities, Koretsky reported in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

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