Trump promised a million dollars for exposing fraud in the US elections

The US President Donald Trump has promised a reward of one million dollars to anyone who reports fraud in past or future midterm elections, if it leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.

Trump wrote about this on the social network Truth Social.

He later repeated the offer to reporters before boarding Air Force One to attend a campaign rally in Mississippi. The president did not specify how the bonuses would be paid, The Guardian reports.

Trumpʼs statement came on the eve of the midterm elections to the US Congress: on November 3, Americans will re-elect the entire House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. Trump has repeatedly stated about possible large-scale fraud in the elections.

Thatʼs why this month, Democratic attorneys general are meeting weekly to model possible scenarios for federal interference in the election, including the appearance of immigration agents at polling stations and the seizure of ballots.

In 2020, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican, offered $25 000 for information about election irregularities. He said he supported Trumpʼs efforts to expose fraud and wanted to ensure that every legitimate vote was counted and illegal ones were rejected.

According to The Washington Post, the first prize went to Democrat Eric Frank, who worked at a polling place in Pennsylvania. His report helped convict a 72-year-old Republican who voted twice — for himself and for his son.

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