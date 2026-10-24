Shooting occurred in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv. One person was killed and one was injured

On the evening of October 24, a shooting occurred in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv, resulting in the death of one person.

This is reported by the Kyiv police.

According to law enforcement, a conflict broke out on the street among a group of men. One of them pulled out a traumatic gun and fired several shots.

One man died from his injuries. Another was hospitalized and is currently receiving medical care.

The shooter has already been detained. Law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident.