Ukraine imposes sanctions against people and companies that help produce Russian weapons

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees and imposed sanctions against people and companies that help produce Russian ballistics, as well as supply the Russian defense industry with equipment and components for weapons.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

The first list of sanctions includes 51 individuals and 44 legal entities involved in the production of ballistic missiles. These include the following companies and their managers:

"G. S. Petrov Institute of Plastics" is the only manufacturer of components for composites for the defense and aviation complexes;

"Kometa Corporation" is a manufacturer of air defense systems, radar and airborne equipment;

“VitaReaktiv” is a supplier of chemical raw materials for the production of ballistic missiles;

“Promenergo” is a developer of optoelectronic devices and sighting systems;

"Kirov Biochemical Plant" is involved in the production and modernization of military equipment;

"D. I. Mendeleev VNII" is a developer of measuring equipment and software for weapons.

Sanctions were also imposed against 32 citizens and 35 companies involved in servicing the Russian military-industrial complex. The suppliers of equipment, electronics, and raw materials were subject to restrictions: “Gagaring” (communication equipment for FPV drones), “Virgin-EK” (foreign electronic components), and “Pressmash” (metalworking machines for the production of Kh-101 and Kh-59 missiles and the “Orion” UAV).

The sanctions also apply to enterprises of the “Rusal” group, which produce aircraft, armored vehicles, and missile weapons. Two structures of the company alone imported almost 150 million rubles worth of aluminum oxide to the Russian Federation for the needs of the defense complex.

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