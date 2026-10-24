Reuters: Iran has developed a plan to attack undersea communication cables in case of a new attack by the US and Israel

Tehran has developed a detailed plan to attack undersea communication cables in the Persian Gulf in the event the US and Israel attack again.

Reuters reports this, citing two sources.

According to the source, Iran will also try to prevent the restoration of damaged networks in order to prolong the disruption of communications, including internet access. The source claims that if Iran is attacked again, there will be no “red lines” in attacks on undersea cables and military bases.

Earlier, the deputy head of the IRGCʼs political affairs department Yadolla Javani said that the attack could hit seven major internet cables under the Strait of Hormuz.

Infrastructure damage could slow internet services, disrupt financial transactions and cloud computing. Gulf countries and US tech giants are already investing in additional land and underwater routes to increase connectivity resilience.