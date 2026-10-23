The “Khoryv” ship sank near Romania. One sailor died, three are missing

The “Khoryv” ship sank near Romania. As a result, one sailor died, three went missing, and there were 10 Ukrainians and three Azerbaijani citizens on board.

Digi24 writes about this.

The coordination center in Constanta received a report of a fire on a vessel 24 km off the coast of Romania, outside its territorial waters.

Digi24 writes that the ship was probably attacked by a drone. According to the publication, in recent weeks, drones have attacked 11 commercial vessels in the Black Sea, seven of them near Romania. The countryʼs Interior Ministry does not specify the cause of the fire.

A “Black Hawk” helicopter was also being prepared for the operation, but due to bad weather, heavy rain, and low visibility, its deployment is not yet possible.

A reinforced medical center has been deployed in the port of Constanta. Four SMURD ambulance teams, a mobile intensive care unit, and special transport for the evacuation of victims have been put on duty.

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