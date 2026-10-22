France has reported the worldʼs first confirmed case of human infection with the Shamonda virus, which is usually found in livestock.

Reuters reports this.

The patient was being treated for a serious illness, which made him more vulnerable to infections. Experts are currently investigating how he contracted the virus and whether it may have caused or hastened his death.

According to the main version of the French authorities, the man could have been infected in eastern France, where the virus was spread among animals in the spring and summer of 2026. The ministry emphasized that based on the available data, no risk to the population has been identified at this time.

What is known about the Shamonda virus?

The virus was first identified in Nigeria in the mid-1960s. It was confirmed in Europe in late July 2026, after studies of infected cattle in southern Germany, Switzerland and eastern France.

The virus has since been detected in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and the British island of Jersey.

Shamonda virus is transmitted primarily by midge bites and is most commonly found in cattle, but also in horses, alpacas, sheep, and goats. There are currently no commercially available vaccines against the virus.

Infected animals typically develop fever, diarrhea, and reduced milk production. In pregnant cows, the virus can also cause miscarriages and fetal abnormalities. The symptoms of Shamonda virus infection in humans are not yet known.

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