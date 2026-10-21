“Electronic Arts” is closing “BioWare” — the studio that created “Mass Effect” and “Dragon Age” games

“Electronic Arts” (EA) is shutting down “BioWare”, the studio that created “Mass Effect” and “Dragon Age”. Along with the studioʼs closure, they are also halting early development on the next

“Mass Effect” game.

The studio reported this on the social network X.

The studioʼs most famous projects also include “Baldurʼs Gate”, “Neverwinter Nights”, “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic”, and “Anthem”. According to Bloomberg, EA plans to lay off about 400 employees, including about 50 “BioWare” employees.

In a statement, “BioWare” said its top priority now is the team that worked on the games and supporting employees during the studioʼs closure. The developers also thanked the players who followed their stories, discussed character decisions, and worried about the heroes.

The studio has struggled in recent years. “Mass Effect: Andromeda”, released in 2017, received mixed reviews, and “Dragon Age: The Veilguard”, released in 2024, failed to meet its sales targets.

“BioWare”, which had been in operation for more than 30 years, was shuttered as part of a broader shake-up at the company following its takeover by a group of investors led by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in a $55 billion deal that closed in August 2026.

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